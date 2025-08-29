Kentucky governor opposes returning driver's license process to counties despite lawmaker's push

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear said this week that returning Kentucky's driver's license process to individual counties could create years of new challenges, pushing back against a state lawmaker's proposal to eliminate regional licensing centers.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox told LEX 18 last week that she wants Kentucky to abandon its regional driver's licensing centers and return the process to circuit clerks in each of the state's 120 counties.

"We need to go back to issuing those drivers licenses in each 120 counties," Maddox said.

But Beshear said the regional centers were created because circuit clerks didn't want to handle Real ID requirements.

"The Real ID is so expensive to institute that you can't do it without having driver's licensing," Beshear said.

The governor said the state built the regional center program to address this issue. While he acknowledges problems with the current system, he prefers improving existing operations rather than starting over.

"I am not satisfied with the operation of our centers," Beshear said.

"My commitment is to make it work. I mean, if we send it back to the clerk's now, you have to rebuild from scratch there and it might be another five years of challenges," Beshear said.

The governor said regional centers are dealing with increased demand from multiple factors. Real IDs are required for air travel, creating higher demand. A new law passed this year allows 15-year-olds to obtain permits, increasing foot traffic. Additionally, a new vision screening requirement for license renewals has significantly increased lines.

"The vision screenings has increased in-person appointments dramatically. Absolutely dramatically. I mean the numbers before and now are significant," Beshear said.

Instead of dismantling the regional system, Beshear said he hopes to add more state workers to address current challenges.

