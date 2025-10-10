Kentucky governor pushes for expansion of 'Pre-K for All' program as support grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear believes momentum is building for universal Pre-K in Kentucky as more than 60,000 residents have contacted state lawmakers urging support for the expansion since the Pre-K For All initiative launched in May.

The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents has officially endorsed the initiative, adding to growing support from parents, business leaders and community leaders across the state.

Beshear's team has been promoting their plan throughout Kentucky for several months, highlighting both economic and educational benefits.

"Pre-K For All is not political whatsoever. It is simply the right thing to do for Kentucky," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said.

According to the governor's team, data shows that Pre-K For All will boost parents' earnings by almost $9,000 per year, with those benefits continuing for at least six years. They believe the initiative will also grow Kentucky's workforce by 70,000 people, helping businesses fill openings and boosting the economy.

Education leaders emphasize the academic benefits for children. Currently, more than half of Kentucky's kids are not kindergarten ready, putting them behind before they enter a classroom.

Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker says early childhood education is critical because brain development is largely complete by age 5.

"A child's brain development is 90% completed by age 5. When we miss out on giving children exposure to phonics, math skills, and social skills during this critical window, we miss a major opportunity in a child's development," Parker said.

The governor's team reports that around 63 of Kentucky's county leaders have sent letters to the General Assembly encouraging support for pre-K expansion, with about 31 mayors doing the same.