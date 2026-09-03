Kentucky grief center hosts annual bowling fundraiser for kids coping with loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — For some children, grief can feel like a lot to carry, but healing doesn't always look like tears.

Leila Salisbury, founder and executive director of the Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families, says the center's approach to grief support might surprise people.

"You hear grief support group, and you imagine everyone sitting around crying and it seems like it would be kind of terrible and that is really the opposite," Salisbury said.

Grief is hard for anyone, especially a child. That's why it's so important for them to come together and get a sense of community while also working off some of that restlessness they may be feeling.

That's the idea behind the center's third annual "When Grief Strikes" bowling fundraiser.

"A low-key and fun afternoon, a good time for families just to come out, be together, have a little bowling, pizza, cake, just a good, connected afternoon," Salisbury said.

The center serves children as young as 3, and Salisbury knows firsthand just how important that support can be.

"My daughter's dad died when she was five, and I'm from Kentucky, but we were living in another state that did have a children's grief center. So she and I started our journey with this as clients, and that center became our safe place and got us through a really, really hard time," Salisbury said.

For Salisbury, that personal experience goes even deeper.

"My own personal loss was a suicide loss, so that is something that's particularly important to me," Salisbury said.

She says children grieving after suicide, homicide or overdose can face an extra layer of stigma, making it even more important to find a judgment-free place to heal.

"It is a place of non-judgment and safe for people with any kind of loss," Salisbury said. "You'll see healing. You'll see families moving forward, connecting in wonderful ways."

The event is on September 20th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Southland Lanes.

You can find more information here: The Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families, Inc.