Kentucky health departments could lose $149 million in funding from DOGE cuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state and local health departments could lose nearly $149 million in federal funding for important services.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services confirmed that it has received funding termination notices from the federal government. The cuts are part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s cuts to federal spending.

Gov. Andy Beshear called the cuts unlawful. He emphasized that the state has valid contracts for these funds and plans to battle for their reinstatement.

"These are promises the federal government made," said Beshear. "And they're doing things like helping us have more people in our health clinics at a time where we're seeing measles outbreaks out there - at a time where we're worried about bird flu. It's all an investment in our healthcare system."

"We're worried about bird flu," Beshear added. "And if bird flu suddenly starts transmitting from person to person, we are going to have a major problem in the United States that we're going to need to address. And laying off a significant health care officials during this, or during the measles, is a really bad idea."

According to the Cabinet, the cuts could:



Lead to delays in some daily vaccine orders.



Lead to the discontinuation of key vaccination outreach, education and service programs.



Prevent mobile vaccination services from reaching rural and underserved areas.



Impact the staffing of Community Health Workers across the state.



Impact the Purple Star Program, which supporting service members, veterans and their families.



Impact staffing to 988 call centers.



Impact the delivery of addiction treatment services.



Impact the staffing to support youth drop-in centers.



Beshear said Kentucky will fight to protect the healthcare services Kentuckians rely on, assuring that the state will not back down against the funding cuts proposed by DOGE.