Kentucky health officials report first measles case of 2026

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky health officials have confirmed the state's first measles case of 2026, involving an unvaccinated child under five years old from Jessamine County who was exposed to the virus in Fayette County.

"Measles is a serious and contagious airborne virus," said Melinda Barkely, the communications specialist for the Jessamine County Health Department. "It can actually live in the air up to two hours after exposure. And like I said, it is very contagious. It can be very serious, especially for young children."

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported the case as health officials work to prevent further spread of the highly contagious disease.

Measles typically presents with distinctive symptoms that develop over time.

"The symptoms are typically high fever, runny nose, red watery eyes, cough, and then what most people think of is the rash that comes with the measles cases," Barkely said.

According to the 2024 Kentucky Immunization Registry, only 64% to 78% of kindergarten children in counties including Fayette, Scott, Woodford, Clark, Bourbon and Madison have received two doses of the measles vaccine. Jessamine County shows a 65.16% vaccination rate for children who have received both required doses.

These numbers place Kentucky among the lowest-ranking states for childhood vaccination coverage, significantly below the national average of 93%.

Health officials emphasize vaccination as the primary defense against measles.

"The best thing to do is to first know your vaccination status. If you have received both vaccines of the measles, your chances of contracting measles is much, much lower," Barkely said.

Currently, no cure exists for measles. Isolation remains the primary treatment method until the virus runs its course naturally.

"After exposure, you should monitor symptoms for about 21 days afterwards. Those symptoms could last a few days up to a week or two, just depending on the severity and if you've had a vaccine or not," Barkely said.

Health officials recommend anyone who suspects they have contracted measles to call their doctor's office or health department instead of walking into a clinic to prevent further transmission of the airborne virus.