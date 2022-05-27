Watch
Kentucky high school seniors to have a free ACT retake day

Posted at 9:01 AM, May 27, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says that incoming Kentucky high school seniors who have previously taken the ACT will be eligible to retake the test for free in the fall.

A statewide ACT retake day will be held on a date chosen by Kentucky’s Department of Education.

More information on the date and locations will be shared with schools in the coming months.

Beshear says the second chance to take the test will give the students an opportunity to set themselves up for “the best future possible.”

