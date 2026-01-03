Kentucky high school student dies in hunting accident, school official reports

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A junior at Dawson Springs Independent Schools died Saturday morning following injuries sustained in a hunting accident, according to school officials.

Superintendent Lenny Whalen identified the student as Aden McKinney.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that our district shares the loss of one of the members of our junior class," Whalen said.

Counselors and support staff will be available for students and faculty Monday and as needed, according to the announcement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Aden's family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving," Whalen said. "Our support and thoughts are with Aden's family. We'll continue to treasure our memories of Aden, forever a Panther."