Kentucky Horse Park campground to get $5 million makeover, new pool and amenities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Campers at the Kentucky Horse Park can expect major upgrades in the coming months as the campground undergoes a $5 million renovation project aimed at modernizing facilities and improving the visitor experience.

The improvements are being funded through House Bill 1, approved during Kentucky's 2024 legislative session, and are designed to address long-standing maintenance needs while adding new recreational amenities for campers and families.

Kentucky Horse Park officials said construction is already underway, beginning with site preparation work and demolition of existing facilities. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2027.

Among the largest additions will be a new swimming pool and splash pad complex. The facility will replace the campground's existing pool and be built on the site of the current basketball and sand volleyball courts.

Plans also call for the creation of a centralized recreation area featuring an 18-hole miniature golf course, a playground, basketball courts and sand volleyball courts.

Other upgrades include a new covered entertainment pavilion in the campground's primitive camping section, resurfaced campsite pads, widened site entrances and exits, and new gravel patio areas for fire pits and picnic tables.

Officials said the campground will remain open during construction, with reservations continuing as scheduled around active work zones.

The Kentucky Horse Park, located in Lexington, is one of the state's premier equine tourism attractions, drawing visitors from across the country for horse shows, events and recreational camping.

More information about the campground and reservations is available at kyhorsepark.com.