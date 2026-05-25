Kentucky Horse Park honors Sgt. Reckless, the mare who served in the Korean War

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Horse Park is honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to their country this Memorial Day, while also reflecting on the legacy of one of the military's most remarkable heroes — a horse.

Sergeant Reckless, a mare who served with the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, carried ammunition into battle and brought wounded soldiers to safety, becoming a trusted and beloved companion to those who served alongside her, Kentucky Horse Park described.

In recognition of her extraordinary courage, Sgt. Reckless was promoted to Staff Sergeant and awarded two Purple Hearts, along with numerous other military honors.

"Today, we remember and honor every hero," a post from the park read.