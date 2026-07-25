Kentucky Horse Park hosts free Back-to-School Bash for Fayette and Scott County families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Horse Park welcomed families for a free Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, giving students one last chance to make memories before the school year begins.

The event welcomed Fayette County students and families in the morning, followed by Scott County families in the afternoon.

Guests enjoyed live performances from local student groups, hands-on activities, games, and the chance to explore the park's museums, barns, and horses. Pony rides, horseback rides, and local food trucks were also a part of the event.

"There's a bouncy house... There's going to be horses around, so they can go and visit our horses here. We've got some mini horses. We've got our police horses, but we've got a lot of different sponsors that are out here today. So, it's going to just be great for them to interact as well, so there's something for everybody," said Lee Carter, the president of the Kentucky Horse Park.

Carter added that the event was about bringing the community together, as Fayette and Scott County students prepare to return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 12.