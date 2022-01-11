Kentucky House panel advances bill dealing with student mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House panel has approved a bill aimed at allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons.

The measure won bipartisan support in clearing the House Education Committee on Tuesday. The bill goes to the full House next.

Under the bill, each Kentucky school district’s student attendance policy would have to include provisions for excused absences due to a student’s mental or behavioral health status.

Republican Rep. Bobby McCool and Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner are the bill’s lead sponsors.

McCool said the bill makes no changes regarding the number of excused absences allowed.

