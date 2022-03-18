Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky House passes sports betting bill, heads to the Senate

HB606_SportsBettingVote
LEX 18
HB606_SportsBettingVote
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 12:22:39-04

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House passes the bill to legalize sports betting. The bill passed 58 to 30 and will now move to the more socially conservative senate.

There has been a big push to legalize sports gambling in Kentucky. People in favor say that it's already happening, but illegally. The move to make it legal in the state would help regulate and tax it.

But those who oppose it say that it would irresponsible. That it would legalize "predatory gambling" and fear it would hurt the poor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Register to Win!

Contests

Register to Win!