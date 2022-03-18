Kentucky House passes sports betting bill, heads to the Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House passes the bill to legalize sports betting. The bill passed 58 to 30 and will now move to the more socially conservative senate.

There has been a big push to legalize sports gambling in Kentucky. People in favor say that it's already happening, but illegally. The move to make it legal in the state would help regulate and tax it.

But those who oppose it say that it would irresponsible. That it would legalize "predatory gambling" and fear it would hurt the poor.