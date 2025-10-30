Kentucky households can apply for heating assistance starting November 3

(LEX 18) — Kentucky residents struggling with heating costs can get help through a state program that opens for applications next week.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Fall Subsidy will accept applications from Nov. 3 through Dec. 12 on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program provides eligible households with a one-time benefit to help cover home heating expenses.

Community Action Kentucky administers the program, which is available in all 120 counties across the state. Households can apply at their local Community Action Agency office.

The benefit amount varies based on housing category, fuel type used for heating and income level. The assistance can be applied toward costs for electric, natural gas, propane, coal, wood or fuel oil. Benefits are paid directly to the household's energy vendor and can be applied as a credit on utility accounts.

To qualify, households must have income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Previous LIHEAP assistance does not affect eligibility, and applicants do not need a disconnect notice, past due bill or eviction notice to apply.

Applicants must bring several documents when applying:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card for each household member

Proof of all household members' income from the preceding month

The most current electric bill, a statement from landlord if electric is included in rent, or a statement from the utility company for Pre-Pay Electric Program participants

Account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill

To find a local Community Action Agency office, residents can call 800-456-3452 or visit capky.org/network.

Community Action Kentucky partners with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to administer LIHEAP. The cabinet receives funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information about LIHEAP and contact details for local Community Action agencies is available at CAPKY.org.