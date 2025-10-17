Kentucky housing market shows steady growth with $1.26 billion in September sales

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's real estate market demonstrated resilience in September 2025, with total sales volume reaching $1.26 billion despite typical seasonal fluctuations, according to new data from Kentucky REALTORS®.

The September figures show a mixed picture of year-over-year growth coupled with expected monthly declines as the market transitions from peak summer activity.

Further, total sales volume increased 5.2% compared to September 2024, while the number of listings sold rose 2.0% year-over-year to 3,959 properties.

The median sales price reached $270,000 in September, representing a modest 0.7% increase from the previous year. However, month-over-month comparisons showed typical seasonal cooling, with sales volume dropping 15.7% and listings sold declining 15.6% from August levels.

Market conditions continue to favor buyers, with properties spending an average of 19 days on the market – up from 14 days in September 2024.

The increase in market time gives buyers more opportunity to make informed decisions without the pressure of rapid bidding wars.

Inventory levels have improved significantly, with 4.27 months of supply available statewide, up from 3.54 months in August. Real estate professionals consider four to six months of inventory indicative of a balanced market, suggesting Kentucky has achieved stability between buyer and seller interests.

New listings totaled 6,123 in September, marking an 8.8% increase year-over-year despite a 4.4% monthly decline. The continued influx of new properties helps maintain healthy inventory levels as the market heads into the traditionally slower fall and winter months.

