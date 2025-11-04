Local organizations helping struggling pet owners with pet food assistance

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Humane Society is helping pet owners who are struggling to afford food for their animals through a monthly pet food assistance program.

The organization offers one free bag of cat or dog food per household each month through their Pet Food Bank. Pet owners in need can fill out a form to schedule an appointment with a pet retention counselor.

The program aims to help families keep their beloved pets when financial hardship makes it difficult to provide proper nutrition.

You can find the application form here.

Pet owners in Fayette County struggling to feed their animals can also get help from the Lexington Humane Society's free pet food pantry.

The program offers pet food and supplies to local pet owners at no cost. The pantry operates Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington.

Supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Pet owners don't need to meet specific income requirements to access the pantry.