Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective hosts inaugural tournament for international players to grow the sport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective is hosting its inaugural tournament this weekend, bringing international players to skate on Bluegrass ice for the first time.

For the last three years, the collective has traveled internationally to teach people how to play the sport. Now, players from areas like Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico are in Kentucky to compete.

"For me this is a new experience because I’ve never been in a full size rink. So this is my first time there. Playing with guys with so much talent it’s an amazing experience," Josue Rojas Vega said.

The 20-year-old hockey player from Costa Rica said getting to play in Kentucky has been life-changing.

"So this might be my best experience I’ll ever have in maybe my whole life," Vega said.

Collective hockey player Eric Williams said the group has built strong relationships through their travels over the years.

"Through the years meeting all of our friends through the international tournaments that we participated in and getting to bring them here is really special to me," Williams said.

Vega noted the importance of the Kentucky team's previous visit to Costa Rica, which helped grow the game for both adults and children.

"Playing hockey in Costa Rica when the Kentucky guys came in was like a really good experience because this opportunity makes me like play with guys that really do play real hockey," Vega said.

"For us making a tournament in Costa Rica it’s super important because we don’t have an actual sport that is hockey. We have a bunch of guys that like to play hockey. So as we do it the kids do it as well. So for us, for the Kentucky guys who came to Costa Rica, and help us grow the game," Vega said.

Williams explained the collective focuses on teaching the game and providing necessary equipment to players who lack access in their home countries.

"The lack of access they have. We’re very fortunate in the United States to have access to so much information and coaching. So getting to go there and help with the assisting and coaching as well when we’re there is awesome. Getting to create a system for them they can replicate once they leave so that they can continue to get better," Williams said.

All funds raised from this weekend's tournament will go toward purchasing equipment and supporting international hockey players.

"I’m super grateful for the Kentucky and for my parents for all the support for me," Vega said.