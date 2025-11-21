Kentucky investigates incident where student with autism left school, ran toward busy road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened an investigation into an incident Monday where a student with autism left Meadowthorpe Elementary School grounds in Lexington.

The child ran toward New Circle Road before being rescued by two Fayette County Animal Control officers. Sergeant Riley and Recruit Chess used their truck to block the child from reaching the dangerous road opening.

Fayette County Public Schools says they are reviewing security procedures and staff training following the incident. The school district calls student safety its top priority.

