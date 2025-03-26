Kentucky invests in space research with NASA grant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF) announced that it has been awarded a $3.1 million grant from NASA to advance research on brain cells as potential treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis.

The announcement came during a Wednesday press conference hosted by Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers in the Kentucky Capitol.

This grant, which includes $300,000 in matching funds from Kentucky's state government, aims to fund additional ground research and support three more missions to the International Space Station (ISS) through 2027. This funding is part of the state’s initiative to bolster its rapidly growing space economy.

“This matching NASA grant shows Kentucky's commitment to investing not just in this generation, but in the ones to come,” said Stivers. “Our state faces serious health challenges, and investing $300,000 now reinforces our dedication to improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life, and increasing longevity. By helping people live longer, healthier, and more productive lives, we are strengthening families, communities, and the future of the Commonwealth.”

The NSCF has previously sent six missions to the ISS since 2019. They use tiny 3D models of the human brain to study brain-cell interactions in microgravity.

Research has shown that observing these interactions in space allows scientists to view cell behavior in ways impossible on Earth, potentially leading to breakthrough treatments for neurodegenerative diseases that collectively affect millions of people. According to estimates, over 65 million people worldwide suffer from such conditions.

“Microgravity accelerates cell development, giving us critical insights for identifying and developing therapeutic interventions more quickly,” said Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of NSCF. “By harnessing this unique environment, we can make strides in developing new treatments and curative therapies for diseases like Parkinson’s, MS, and Alzheimer’s.”

Groups like the Alzheimer’s Association have expressed excitement about the potential implications of this research. Approximately 81,000 Kentuckians live with Alzheimer’s, and the organization notes that nearly 200,000 caregivers in the state dedicate millions of hours each year to providing unpaid care.

“These types of innovations lead to more treatments, and this is life-changing for Kentuckians,” Mackenzie Wallace with the Alzheimer’s Association. “For many families affected by these diseases, this research represents hope for a better future.”