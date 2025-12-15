Kentucky Jewish community lights Hanukkah candles with heavy hearts after Australia attack

(LEX 18) — The Jewish community in Kentucky will light Hanukkah candles this year with heavy hearts as they honor those killed in a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community on Bondi Beach in Australia.

"Hanukkah is when we celebrate increasing light in the world, freedom, self-determination, and rights for ourselves and for others as well," said Scott Hoffman, rabbi at Congregation Adath Jeshurun.

The incident has deeply affected Jewish communities worldwide, including Kentucky's Jewish population, which makes up less than one percent of the state's population.

"We are all connected. We know somebody or know someone that knows someone in every community around the world. It really does feel like if one Jewish community is attacked, the entire Jewish community is attacked," said Trent Spoolstra, community relations for the Louisville Jewish Community.

Spoolstra says crimes like this often begin with stereotyping.

"A lot of hatred starts with stereotyping. It's the step one in the process of what we saw in Australia," Spoolstra said.

Governor Beshear commented on social media about the attack, calling for peace and a commitment for a safer world. Spoolstra says one simple act can have an impact on the Jewish community.

"Something that means a lot to the Jewish community when things like this happen is when non-Jewish people come and speak out," Spoolstra said.

Rabbi Hoffman says his congregation will continue plans to celebrate Hanukkah; however, they hope this year's holiday can have an even greater impact on educating their community.

"Try to create positive, affirmative relationships with all kinds of religious and cultural groups so we see each other in human terms," Hoffman said.

Despite the tragedy in Australia, Kentucky's Jewish leaders say they won't let fear extinguish their celebrations. Menorahs lit across the Bluegrass this week will prove that light truly can overcome darkness.