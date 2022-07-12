Watch Now
Kentucky judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky state Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky. On Monday, July 11, 2022, a Kentucky judge struck down a measure that would have weakened Democratic Gov. Beshear's appointment authority over a key ethics commission, by shifting power to Republican officials to select a majority of the members. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 12:41:59-04

A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would weaken Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority.

The measure aimed to shift power to Republican officials to select a majority of members to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin ruled Monday. He said the measure “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.”

He said that by shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty.

The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure this year over Beshear’s veto.

