Food pantries kick off Hunger Action Month to continue fight against rising food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Food pantries across Kentucky joined forces to combat hunger as God's Food Pantry kicked off Hunger Action Month with a massive food distribution event.

Volunteers loaded boxes filled with canned chili, corn, chicken and other essentials on Tuesday, ready to help Kentuckians facing food insecurity.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman praised the volunteers' dedication during the statewide effort.

"The work that these folks do every single day is nothing short of remarkable. We want folks to understand the need that's out there," Coleman said.

The event highlights a stark reality: 1 in 5 Kentucky children face hunger, something that CheyAnne Fant saw up close and became an advocate for food security.

"It ignited a fire and a passion inside me that I knew I had to become a fierce advocate because they're not getting the nutrition they need to help them learn, to grow, and be productive," Fant said.

Fant has helped establish programs providing free meals during school, after-school hours and summer months. She understands how a simple meal can transform communities.

"In the role we serve in and all the people we work with at Barren County, we can love and support them by giving them the basic needs that they truly need," Fant said.

While food insecurity impacts thousands of Kentuckians, organizations and volunteers continue working with God's Food Pantry to address the crisis one box at a time.

"These people have a heart for the least of us. They have a heart for those that are hungry and families that are in need. We need more people like that," Coleman said.

