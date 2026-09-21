It's Unclaimed Property Week in Kentucky. How to see if unclaimed money is waiting for you.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky officials are encouraging residents to search for unclaimed money during the state's first-ever Unclaimed Property Week, which began Monday.

Kentucky State Treasurer Mark H. Metcalf said the week is being observed during the fourth week of September and is aimed at helping residents locate and recover unclaimed property held by the state.

“Your money belongs to you, and my job as State Treasurer is to get it back to you,” Metcalf said in a statement. “We’re taking Unclaimed Property Week on the road to help Kentuckians find money that belongs to them. I encourage everyone to search their name and see what they find.”

As part of the effort, Treasury officials will host a series of Unclaimed Property Roadshows across the state. Stops are scheduled for Madison County on Sept. 21, Warren County on Sept. 22 and Boyd County on Sept. 25. Treasury staff will be available at each location to help residents search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process.

Kentuckians can search for unclaimed property at no cost and find details about upcoming roadshow events by visiting the Kentucky Treasury website at treasury.ky.gov.

Residents with questions about claims or the unclaimed property program can contact the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Division at 1-800-465-4722.