Kentucky law firms file 15 lawsuits for more than 100 victims of UPS plane crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fifteen lawsuits have been filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on behalf of more than 100 victims affected by the November 4, 2025, crash of UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, according to a press release.

The release states that Kentucky law firms Whiteford Law and Peterson Law announced the legal action on Thursday, following emotional interviews with crash victims and business owners that aired on national television.

According to the release, the suits name United Parcel Service Co. (Air), United Parcel Service Inc., Boeing Company, General Electric Company, VT San Antonio Aerospace Inc., the estate of pilot Richard R. Wartenberg, and multiple Allianz insurance companies as defendants.

"Our clients showed tremendous courage sharing their stories with the nation this morning," Masten Childers III, Kentucky Managing Partner at Whiteford Law, said. "These lawsuits represent months of methodical investigation into corporate negligence that could have been prevented. We will hold every responsible party accountable."

The legal action follows what the firms describe as unsuccessful settlement discussions with defendants.

"Behind every lawsuit is a family trying to rebuild their lives and a business trying to pick up the pieces. We're here to make sure they have the resources and support they need to heal," Justin Peterson, Founding Partner of Peterson Law, said.

According to the release, the suits represent families who lost loved ones in the crash, workers and community members who suffered injuries from the explosion and fire, and 9 local businesses destroyed in the crash, including Grade A Autoparts.

The legal filings allege that Flight 2976's MD-11 aircraft suffered catastrophic failure of its left engine pylon assembly during takeoff — the same type of failure plaintiffs' attorneys say killed 273 people in the 1979 American Airlines Flight 191 crash in Chicago. The filings further allege that Boeing issued service bulletins about known risks with the aircraft in 2011, and that defendants continued operating the aircraft without adequate safety protocols despite those warnings, according to the release.

The filings also allege that corporate decisions prioritized operational efficiency over enhanced safety protocols, despite documented risks with the MD-11 aircraft type, the release reads.

According to the release, the lawsuits were filed after settlement discussions between the parties proved unsuccessful. UPS CEO Carol Tomé has publicly described the crash as a "tragic accident" and stated the company "does the right thing." Court documents detail how defendants declined settlement negotiations despite UPS's public statements about supporting the Louisville community.

"The evidence will speak for itself in court," Childers said. "Our clients deserve more than public statements — they deserve real accountability and fair compensation for their losses. We have assembled one of the most comprehensive aviation disaster cases in Kentucky history. The evidence is overwhelming, and we're prepared to fight to ensure justice is served for every single victim."