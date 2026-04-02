Statue of Senator Mitch McConnell to be displayed at renovated Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new addition to Kentucky law requires the state to permanently display a privately funded monument of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell in the New State Capitol rotunda.

Under the legislation, the state curator must accept the artwork if it is offered as a donation to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The law directs the Historic Properties Advisory Commission to reserve a space in one of the four corners on the first floor of the New State Capitol rotunda for the permanent display.

The General Assembly authorized the installation, requiring the commission and the Department for Facilities and Support Services in the Finance and Administration Cabinet to install the piece when the New State Capitol reopens following its current renovation.

Following the decision, McConnell stated: "I’m honored and humbled by this decision and I’m grateful to the General Assembly for the recognition."

