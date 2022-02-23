Kentucky lawmaker plans to file another bill that would legalize sports gaming

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — State Representative Adam Koenig is planning to file another bill that would legalize sports gaming in Kentucky.

He filed similar legislation in 2020 and 2021, but was unable to gain the necessary support.

Koenig says the new bill would generate tax revenue that he believes could top $20 million per year. That money would be earmarked for the state pension fund.

According to AmericanGaming.org, Kentucky is one of only nine states where sports gaming is not on the legislative books.

In December, Ohio passed a bill to legalize sports wagering. Koenig said this is a concern because Kentucky is sending revenue across state lines. He believes the state is losing tens of millions of dollars in potential tax revenue by punting on the bill that he’s been sponsoring—with tweaks over time—for many years.

