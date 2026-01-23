Kentucky lawmaker proposes shield bill to protect abortion-related travel and assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kentucky finds itself under a near-total abortion ban. This has left residents who are looking to get an abortion to seek care in other states.

Now, one Kentucky lawmaker is pushing legislation to protect people involved in that process.

House Bill 23 does not change Kentucky's existing abortion laws. It prevents the criminalization of reproductive health care.

“The purpose of HB 23 is simple: no one should fear surveillance, arrest, or professional retaliation for making deeply personal medical decisions with the help of their medical provider," Representative Lindsey Burke said.

Burke says her bill makes it clear that researching abortion care, assisting with travel, providing information, or offering medical support related to reproductive health cannot be grounds for investigation or punishment. The bill also protects doctors and nurses from disciplinary action and prevents state agencies from interfering with interstate travel for lawful abortion care.

Burke says this bill is needed now more than ever. She believes some people who are strongly against abortion will try to make it difficult for Kentuckians to access care elsewhere in the United States.

"They're willing to hurt and punish anyone in order to effectuate their beliefs and they're willing to take advantage of loopholes and gray areas in the legal system to do that," Burke said.

A few weeks ago, a Kentucky woman who police say took medicine for an abortion was charged with fetal homicide. That charge was later dropped as Kentucky's laws make it clear that women who get an abortion cannot be prosecuted. But Burke says that entire situation shows why protection bills like the Shield Bill are needed.

"As we've seen Kentucky women going to jail and potentially to prison, we know it's not me crying wolf when I say that Kentucky women are in danger," Burke said.

Burke also has another bill called the North Star Bill, which would reverse Kentucky's abortion restrictions and reset everything back to how it was when Roe v. Wade was in place.

However, Burke's bills are unlikely to get the support they need in the General Assembly to become law.

Anti-abortion groups like Kentucky Right to Life want Kentucky lawmakers to keep current restrictions in place. The group says it will be celebrating their push for life-affirming bills in Frankfort in March.

