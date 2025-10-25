Kentucky lawmaker pushes bill to prioritize American-made metals in state construction projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing legislation to prioritize American-made metals in state construction projects, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs.

The bill would encourage state and local governments to use companies that produce steel, aluminum, or iron in America for construction or maintenance of public buildings and infrastructure projects like roads, sewers and streets.

Representative Patrick Flannery, the Republican sponsor of the bill, said the goal is to revive American manufacturing in Kentucky.

"They want to make these things in the United States. And hopefully, we can make these products in Kentucky. We have a fairly solid aluminum industry. We have a very rich history of steel, particularly in my part of Kentucky. That's what we are trying to do," Flannery said.

The legislation includes flexibility for government entities, allowing them to waive the Buy American requirement if it would increase a project's cost by 10% or more.

Supporters say the initiative goes beyond job creation to ensure quality materials in public construction projects.

"I think this is important for not just having more jobs in America, having good quality materials that go into our public construction jobs," one supporter said.

A local steelworkers union has expressed support for the measure, telling lawmakers they want to manufacture these products domestically.

The bill has been filed in previous legislative sessions but has not advanced far in the Kentucky Legislature. However, there is currently a nationwide push to bring manufacturing back to the United States.