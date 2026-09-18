Kentucky lawmaker wants to ensure AI cannot shield criminals from responsibility

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX News) — A Kentucky lawmaker wants to make sure a person cannot avoid criminal responsibility just because they used artificial intelligence to carry out criminal conduct.

Representative Adrielle Camuel submitted a bill request for lawmakers to consider in 2027. The bill would clarify that under Kentucky law, AI systems, algorithms, software, hardware and machines are not human.

"Ultimately, what I'm trying to do is to create some sort of framework so that we are protecting Kentuckians," Camuel said.

The bill would establish that AI cannot be considered a person under Kentucky law, closing a potential loophole that could allow someone to avoid accountability by pointing to an AI system as the responsible party.

"Protecting people and that we recognize that artificial intelligence is not a human. It's not a person," Camuel said.

Concerns are growing nationally that AI is helping criminals commit fraud, spread disinformation and create deepfakes. In 2025, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 22,000 complaints involving AI, with reported losses totaling more than $893 million.

"We know that there 22,000 complaints of criminal activity, or harmful activity, caused by AI, or committed using AI," Camuel said.

Camuel said the legislation is not about stopping AI or getting in the way of new technology. She said it is about Kentucky's law keeping up with technology that is already being used.