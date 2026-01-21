Kentucky lawmakers consider constitutional amendments for senior property tax relief and pardon limits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state lawmakers are considering two constitutional amendments that would require voter approval. One that would impact seniors who own homes by freezing their property tax valuations and one that would limit the governor's pardon power.

If the bills pass, the proposed changes would need to be placed on the ballot for Kentucky voters to decide.

Property tax relief for seniors

Senate Bill 51 would limit property taxes to protect people who are 65 or older from rising property valuations. The legislation would freeze the taxable value of a home at its worth when the owner turns 65.

"For instance, if your home is $200,000 when you turn 65 and it goes up to $300,000, you'll pay the tax on the $200,000 at whatever rate it is. You just won't pay on that $100,000 that it went up," Sen. Michael Nemes said.

Lawmakers say they're considering this measure because of concerns over people on fixed incomes needing to sell their homes because they can no longer afford the taxes. The issue particularly impacts low-income communities.

"We know that for those low income seniors, homeownership is how they build and transfer wealth to the next generation, so when we look at those low income communities, this legislation is particularly important," Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong said.

Some lawmakers have indicated they would prefer the bill not apply to homes worth more than $1 million or $2 million.

Limiting gubernatorial pardon powers

The second constitutional amendment under consideration would limit the governor's pardon powers. This proposal has been discussed for years and would restrict Kentucky governors from issuing pardons and sentence commutations 60 days before their election through the inauguration in December.

The bill was first introduced after former Governor Matt Bevin made controversial pardons in his final days in office. Those pardons were given to people convicted of crimes including rape, murder and child abuse.

"We've seen previous governors issue pardons that were problematic as well. We've seen it federally with presidents in both parties. The fact is this is a totally non-partisan issue. This is just a justice issue," Sen. Chris McDaniel said.