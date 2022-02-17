Kentucky lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana for medical, recreational use

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The legalization of marijuana is a highly controversial topic and during a press conference Thursday some Kentucky lawmakers are unveiling bills that would legalize it.

Democratic Senators and Representatives will hold a press conference on legislation they intend to file that would legalize marijuana in Kentucky for both medical and recreational purposes.

For years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have tried to pass bills regulating marijuana, either for medicinal or recreational use.

In 2020, the House voted to legalize medical marijuana in a historic move, but that push ended when the pandemic began.

While we know this bill has support from some legislators, we also know that most Kentuckians are strongly in favor of medical marijuana.

A 2020 poll from Kentucky Health Issues said 9/10 believe it should be legal. That's a jump in support from 78% in 2012.

POLL: Do you support legalizing marijuana in Kentucky? — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) February 17, 2022

In November, Representative Nima Kulkarni of Louisville pre-filed bills to make recreational marijuana legal for Kentucky adults 21 and older.

We're expecting to hear from another group of lawmakers today, including Senator Morgan McGarvey and Senator David Yates of Louisville, along with Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson of Lexington and Rep. Rachel Roberts of Campbell County.

The press conference on bills to legalize marijuana begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

