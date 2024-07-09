Kentucky lawmakers introduce newly minted Artificial Intelligence Task Force

(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers know that artificial intelligence is here to stay, but they also know that they need to take action to ensure that it is being used responsibly. That's where the new Artificial Intelligence Task Force comes into play.

The group is tasked with:



Identifying strategies other states are using to monitor and study AI systems.

Evaluating existing AI systems currently being used by Kentucky's agencies.

Gathering information on AI systems used by the federal government and Kentucky businesses.

Providing recommendations on how AI systems can benefit Kentucky government agencies' operations and procurement policies.

Outlining legislative initiatives to ensure consumer protection in both the private and public sectors.

"I think we can all agree that AI holds immense potential to enhance government services, like constituent services, streamlining repetitive processes, efficiencies, and increasing securities," said Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, the co-chair of the task force. "But there are very understandable concerns moving forward about the rapidly changing technology - in terms of biased outputs, misinformation, and poor data privacy."

"So, our goal is to ensure Kentucky remains proactive in embracing these technologies' offers and also protect the public from some of its challenges moving forward," she added.

Bledsoe said some of the challenges include things like political deepfakes, which she worries could impact elections.

"You can have someone in a basement literally make up an ad and run it out there, pretty quickly, without a lot of accountability," she said. "Certainly, for someone who may not know if that's true or not, that can affect an election."

"As a consumer, as a voter - I want to know that what I'm seeing is true."