Kentucky lawmakers propose bipartisan diaper trust fund to help struggling families

(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers are taking aim at a basic need that affects one in three families across the state: access to diapers.

According to a press release, Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong and State Representative Vanessa Grossl announced bipartisan mirror legislation filed in the Senate and House for the 2026 Regular Session to establish a Kentucky Diaper Trust Fund. The dedicated funding mechanism is designed to help struggling families across the commonwealth access diapers.

The release states that Senate Bill 58 and House Bill 302 would establish a permanent trust fund that could receive state appropriations, philanthropic contributions, and grant funding. The resources would be distributed to qualified nonprofit organizations and community partners that serve Kentucky families in need of diapers. The fund would support families with infants and toddlers, as well as adults who rely on incontinence products.

Currently, no state or federal safety-net program—including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)—covers the cost of diapers, according to a release. This leaves families to either purchase diapers entirely out of pocket or turn to nonprofits that often operate with limited resources and overwhelming demand.

According to a release, one in three families in Kentucky reports struggling to afford enough diapers. Parents may be forced to stretch supplies by reusing disposable diapers or keeping a child home from daycare due to the inability to meet minimum diaper requirements. The consequences include increased risk of infection, diaper rash, and missed work opportunities for caregivers.

"We need to stop treating diaper access like a private issue and start treating it like the public policy matter it is," Chambers Armstrong said. "This trust fund is a meaningful, bipartisan step toward helping families meet one of their most basic needs. No parent in Kentucky should be forced to choose between buying diapers and buying food."

According to a release, the idea for the legislation grew out of a bipartisan public roundtable hosted during the 2025 interim by Chambers Armstrong and Grossl. The discussion brought together families, nonprofit leaders, health care professionals, and advocates who shared firsthand accounts of how diaper need affects Kentucky communities. The roundtable helped shape the framework for the trust fund proposal and underscored the importance of investing in family stability and dignity.

"A diaper trust fund represents a compassionate shift toward proactive, responsible governance," Grossl said. "We know that diaper instability leads to increased health care costs and even investigations of neglect in some of the worst scenarios. This dedicated, transparent, trust fund investment will yield a sizable return on public health and family stability for years to come, setting our youngest Kentuckians up for success from the very beginning. We can't allow a temporary financial struggle to turn into a permanent family crisis."

The bill has drawn early support from community organizations, diaper banks, and advocates across the state, including the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank in Louisville.

"We hear every day from individuals and agencies how diaper need adds stress to already overburdened families," said Deanna Hornback, founder of the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank. "This trust fund could be a game-changer. It would allow diaper banks and agencies across Kentucky to serve more people, more reliably."

Debbie Link, Executive Director of Child Care Council of Kentucky, also noted the need for such a fund to be established in Kentucky.

"Access to basic necessities like diapers shouldn't be a daily struggle for Kentucky families," Link said. "The Diaper Trust Fund bill gives parents real relief, supports child health, and helps families stay connected to work and child care. When we invest in families, we strengthen our communities and help children thrive."

Emma Taylor, Director of Family Assistance at The Nest, which currently gives out over 100,000 diapers per year to families in need, also weighed in on the proposal.

"Diapers are the number one requested item our families need, yet they can cost $70–$100 per month per child, and well over $1,000 per year when you include wipes and other essentials," Taylor said. "A Diaper Trust Fund in Lexington would give families consistent access to these basic necessities, reduce financial stress, and help ensure every child has what they need to stay healthy and clean. This program would make a meaningful difference for our families by allowing us to better allocate our resources and support other critical initiatives."