Kentucky lawmakers propose removing state fluoride mandate from drinking water

(LEX 18) — Two Kentucky legislators have introduced legislation that would eliminate the state requirement for water producers to add fluoride to drinking water, shifting the decision to local communities.

Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, and Sen. Greg Elkins, R-Winchester, introduced a new version of House Bill 16 that would remove the state mandate requiring water producers to fluoridate water.

The bill also protects local water districts from civil and criminal liability related to fluoridation decisions.

Supporters say the bill is about restoring local decision-making power, while critics argue that fluoridation is essential for preventing tooth decay and maintaining public dental health.

Lawmakers cannot take action on the legislation until the 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 6.