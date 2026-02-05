Kentucky lawmakers push for utility disconnection protections during extreme weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Advocates hope that Kentucky will soon see protections from utility disconnections during extreme temperatures as a bill addressing the issue has been assigned to a legislative committee for the first time.

The legislation would protect Kentuckians from electricity and gas disconnections when temperatures reach dangerous levels, bringing the state in line with most others across the country.

"We are one of eight states that currently don't have these protections," said Rep. Susan Witten, the Republican sponsor of the bill.

Currently, most states prohibit power companies from disconnecting electricity and gas service during extreme cold and heat. The Kentucky lawmakers behind this bill want similar protections for residents facing dangerous weather conditions.

While some Kentucky utility company leaders have previously argued the bill isn't necessary because they already avoid shutting off power during extreme cold, advocates say that's not the reality across the entire state.

"People were calling last week in the lead up to Winter Storm Fern asking for help because they received disconnection notices," said Cara Cooper with Kentuckians for Energy Democracy. "So we know that there are people who are right now at home without power when it's 12 degrees outside."

New data from the Appalachian Citizens Law Center reveals the scope of the problem. In fiscal year 2025, electric utilities made 268,885 disconnections — an 87% increase compared to the previous year.

The report highlights disconnections during Kentucky's most extreme weather months. In January, electric utilities disconnected more than 13,000 households. In July, more than 19,000 households lost power due to disconnections.

These disconnections are happening as the cost of living becomes increasingly unaffordable for Kentucky families. Data shows approximately 128,000 Kentucky families spend almost one-third of their household income on energy costs, forcing difficult decisions.

"People are literally deciding am I going to pay my rent, am I going to pay my electric, am I going to buy groceries?" Cooper said.

Advocates emphasize they're not seeking bill forgiveness, just protection during dangerous weather conditions.

"We put a pause on your disconnection," Cooper explained. "You continue to accrue your electric bill while you're using power and then, when it becomes safe, if you still have not been able to catch up, then your power is disconnected."

The bill's assignment to a legislative committee marks the first time the proposal has advanced this far in the process, giving advocates hope that relief may finally be coming for Kentucky residents.

