Kentucky lawmakers react to abortion SCOTUS draft

State leaders in Kentucky are reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday.

U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker released this statement which reads in part: "In a radical act of government overreach, the conservative majority of the United states Supreme Court has all but confirmed that it intends to overturn decades of settled legal precedent, which would deny millions of Americans their agency, humanity, life-saving healthcare, and reproductive freedom."

Kentucky Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey retweeted an article from Politico about the draft. "We've been bracing for this, but to see in writing the end of a woman's right to choose—in America—is truly horrifying and appalling."

Others are applauding the draft.

Kentucky Senator Ralph Alvarado also retweeted the same article, adding in part, "If this report is correct, it will be an answer to countless prayers. Abortion would instantly be illegal in Kentucky, except in cases to prevent death of mother or permanent impairment of a life sustaining organ of the mother."

