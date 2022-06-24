Kentucky lawmakers react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

(LEX 18) — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which means the constitutional right to abortion has been eliminated.

And with a trigger law in place in Kentucky, abortion is now immediately illegal in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky lawmakers are reacting to the decision.

Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement on Twitter:

As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong. ^AB

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement, which reads in part:

“The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society."

A statement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the SCOTUS decision:

“Today is a day that many have hoped for—the issue of abortion has been returned to the people and to the states, where it belongs. This moment deserves to be celebrated, but it also calls for renewed commitment. Renewed commitment to life-affirming care for the unborn, for mothers, and for Kentucky families.



Our General Assembly has already passed laws that protect unborn babies and ensure the health and safety of women. We’ve defended many of these pro-life laws in court, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe and Casey prevented some from taking effect. That changes today.

We are entering a new era. No longer will unelected judges make abortion policy for the Commonwealth. Instead, our elected representatives will be able to make public policy that reflects the values of Kentuckians and our deeply held respect for unborn life.



Together, we must commit ourselves to caring for the next generation of Kentuckians who will now have a chance to live their lives because Roe v. Wade is no more. Their lives, and those of their mothers and families, are precious and must be met with all the compassion, kindness, and care that we can provide.”

Congressman Brett Guthrie released the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a significant victory and sets a new precedent for unborn babies’ right to life. Despite the biggest breach in the Supreme Court’s history and justices being unlawfully harassed at their own homes, the Supreme Court majority opinion upheld pro-life protections in the Mississippi law and overturned Roe v. Wade. The question of abortion is now up to each individual state.

Despite this monumental ruling, the work is never over to protect the dignity of life, especially with congressional Democrats’ extreme efforts to allow abortion on-demand up to nine months. I will continue to stand up for the right to life, vote for polices that prohibit federal taxpayer dollars from going towards funding abortions, and always push back against congressional Democrats’ radical pro-abortion agenda for America,” said Guthrie.

