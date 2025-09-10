Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky lawmakers react to shooting, death of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Shot
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point event prior to Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaking, Sept. 4, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Charlie Kirk Shot
Posted
and last updated

Local lawmakers have begun to react following the shooting of Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, at an event at a Utah college on Wednesday.

Charlie Kirk Shot

News

Trump reports Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at Utah college event

Associated Press

On Wednesday, Beshear responded to the news of the shooting stating on X, "I strongly condemn the senseless attack on Charlie Kirk today. Political violence has no place in the United States of America. It further tears our country apart and sets us back versus moving us forward. Violence is always wrong. Period."

Congressman Andy Barr also reacted to the shooting, calling it a "national disgrace."

Senator Rand Paul released a statement, calling Kirk "gifted, fearless, and driven by a fierce love for his kids and country."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18