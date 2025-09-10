Kentucky lawmakers react to shooting, death of Charlie Kirk

Local lawmakers have begun to react following the shooting of Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, at an event at a Utah college on Wednesday.

News Trump reports Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at Utah college event Associated Press

On Wednesday, Beshear responded to the news of the shooting stating on X, "I strongly condemn the senseless attack on Charlie Kirk today. Political violence has no place in the United States of America. It further tears our country apart and sets us back versus moving us forward. Violence is always wrong. Period."

Congressman Andy Barr also reacted to the shooting, calling it a "national disgrace."

Senator Rand Paul released a statement, calling Kirk "gifted, fearless, and driven by a fierce love for his kids and country."