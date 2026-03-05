Kentucky lawmakers target utility regulator in push to lower electric bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers say they are fed up with rising electric bills and are taking action, starting with the state agency that regulates utility rates.

The focus of their efforts is Kentucky's Public Service Commission, the state government agency that regulates the rates and services of utilities. It holds the power to ensure fair pricing and service for Kentucky residents.

Senator Brandon Smith is the lawmaker behind Senate Bill 8. He says the goal of the bill is to modernize the Public Service Commission's structure, expertise and accountability.

"This is where rates start. It's the power we don't have and the Public Service Commission does," Smith said.

Smith says bringing down power bills will require big changes, and the PSC is the place to start.

"I'm desperate to do something about the energy rates in my district, but I'm limited. So, we had to back up and think where does this all start? So, this is the beginning of a march. This is the very first step in taking it," Smith said.

Sen. Phillip Wheeler, while presenting another electricity related bill on Wednesday, said the cost of rising electricity prices cannot be ignored.

"It really is a tear jerker when you see people who live in a single wide trailer that get an $800 or $900 electric bill when they're drawing a $1,500 social security check. You can't live like that. I mean, it's just not right," Wheeler said.

Senate Bill 8 expands the commission's membership, shifts appointment powers and impose new intervention limits. Currently, the PSC members are appointed by the governor. The bill would increase membership from three to five members, but two of those members would be appointed by the state auditor.

The bill also implements new criteria for board membership. One of the members appointed by the governor must be a licensed attorney who has practiced for at least seven years, and the two others must have at least five years of experience in a specialized field, such as economics, engineering, and accounting.

Under Senate Bill 8, no more than two members of the same occupation can serve on the commission. No more than three members may be from the same political party as well.

The PSC is also responsible for handling complaints and cases about unfair rates, poor quality service, and service outages.

Currently, people who have a special interest can intervene in a case before the commission. Under Senate Bill 8, a person cannot intervene unless he or she can show evidence that they have “a special and unique interest in the specific rates or service of the utility that are not at issue in the case.”

Under the bill's current form, general expertise is insufficient for intervention. Some worry that could limit third-party participation, like groups that represent low income customers.