Kentucky lawmakers to target K-12 schools with anti-DEI bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Kentucky lawmakers are hoping to expand their efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion practices from K-12 schools when they return to Frankfort next month.

Over the last few years, lawmakers at the Capitol focused heavily on getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion practices at Kentucky's colleges and universities. They now want to continue that work in K-12 schools.

On Tuesday, lawmakers on the interim education committee got a preview of a bill that will be filed early next year. The sponsor, Senator Lindsey Tichenor, said it's a measure to "eliminate the wasteful, ineffective, and divisive DEI initiatives that have become interwoven in K-12's institutions."

"In 2025, the General Assembly made a bold step and passed HB4 to reclaim our post-secondary institutions from the grip of the same discriminatory policies and practices," Tichenor said. "I'm hopeful that we will be able to take the same measures this session regarding our K-12 schools."

Tichenor specifically called out Jefferson County Public Schools and Fayette County Public Schools as districts who continue DEI practices. She's urging schools to focus on things like math and reading instead of social justice.

However, some lawmakers disagreed, arguing that diversity is not something that people should be afraid of.

"People should not be afraid to learn about other cultures or to learn about other religions or about those who may be differently abled or what our history is," Rep. Adrielle Camuel said.

Some lawmakers who spoke out in favor of DEI initiatives said it's important for groups who have been traditionally marginalized to feel like they belong in Kentucky's public schools.

