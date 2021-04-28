Kentucky leaders comment on Biden’s plans ahead of speech to Congress

As we approach President Joe Biden's 100th day in office, he will deliver his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night. He'll highlight his accomplishments since taking office and outline his vision for the future. These goals include his roughly $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package.

Over the weekend, Sen. Rand Paul targeted the plan, saying it includes funding for policies that have little to do with infrastructure. He claimed Biden wasn’t actually seeking bipartisan support.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has also criticized this plan, saying on Twitter there would be bipartisan support for a "smart proposal," but the infrastructure plan is "a missed opportunity by this administration."

McConnell said less than six percent of Biden's proposal would go to roads and bridges. The senator also said they shouldn't raise taxes "under the guise of an infrastructure bill and send our economy in the wrong direction." In order to fund the plan, Biden says he'll raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

McConnell says republicans have responded with their own infrastructure proposal to "meet real needs."

Other priorities the president is expected to address include expanding access to health care and putting police reforms in place.

Sen. Tim Scott will deliver the GOP response. The president's speech begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

