Kentucky leaders unite over bourbon barrel selection amid trade challenges

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Industry leaders, state leaders, and city leaders from across Kentucky gathered at Heaven Hill Distillery on Tuesday for a barrel selection, celebrating the state's signature bourbon industry, while also addressing mounting challenges from federal trade policies.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers joined officials from Louisville and Corbin for the event, emphasizing bourbon's unique ability to bring people together across political and geographic divides.

"Food and bourbon can bring us together no matter where we are in the state. Rural, urban, democrat, republican - whatever our political persuasions are, perspectives are from wherever we live," Stivers said.

Max Shapira, Heaven Hill Distillery president, called bourbon "that iconic spirit of Kentucky, that iconic spirit of the United States."

However, the celebration comes as Kentucky's bourbon industry faces significant headwinds from international trade disputes. Heavy tariffs and even bans imposed by other countries have targeted bourbon.

"Four or five of our really large bourbon distillers and manufacturers are being adversely impacted by that. Anybody that has large foreign sales will be impacted by that, so we're hoping that goes by the wayside soon," Stivers said.

While Kentucky cannot influence federal trade policies, Stivers pledged that state lawmakers will explore ways to support the industry through these challenges.

"We're going to sit and listen as legislators to see what we can do to create the best environment for our bourbon industry to thrive," Stivers said.

Tourism industry leaders also attended Tuesday's event. In 2024, the sector generated $14.3 billion in economic impact, supported more than 97,000 jobs, and welcomed 80 million visitors, according to Stiver's office. It was the third consecutive year of record-breaking growth. Much of that spending was for food and drink as travelers invested $2.6 billion in Kentucky’s restaurants, farms, and distilleries.

