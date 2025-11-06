Kentucky legislators want to build the state's first vocational prison campus to help inmates gain job skills

(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers announced plans Wednesday to expand prison education programs that have helped drive down the state's repeat crime rate.

Representative Jennifer Decker and Senator Brandon Storm, both Republicans, said they will file legislation in the 2026 General Assembly to create a model vocational campus at a state prison. The program would allow up to 400 eligible inmates to enroll in intensive education and job training.

The proposal builds on an existing partnership between the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Department of Corrections. That collaboration has contributed to Kentucky's declining recidivism rate.

Kentucky measures recidivism as re-incarceration within 24 months of release. The state's two-year rate recently dropped to 30.81%, meaning nearly 70% of the more than 13,000 inmates released since 2022 have not returned to custody.

Under the national three-year standard, Kentucky's recidivism rate is 40.2%. While still higher than neighboring states, it's declining faster than the national average.

The proposed campus would include industry-recognized coursework, hands-on vocational training and employer engagement. Eligible inmates would complete their sentences while learning high-demand skills, then transition directly into the workforce upon release.

Decker pointed to Michigan's "Vocational Villages" as a model for success. That program has driven Michigan's overall recidivism rate to a record-low 21%, and 12% for inmates who completed the Village curriculum.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Dr. Ryan Quarles said the system is excited to expand its work with incarcerated populations.

"We are excited to propose a model prison education program that builds upon the work KCTCS is already doing statewide with incarcerated populations to expand education, reduce recidivism, and support economic and workforce development in Kentucky," Quarles said.

Kirstin Porter, Director of the Division of Reentry Services at the Kentucky Department of Corrections, said the proposal focuses on preventing future crimes.

The lawmakers said the goal is to move away from a system that simply warehouses offenders and sets them up for failure upon release. Instead, they want to use prison time to equip inmates with skills needed for success.

The full bill will be presented when lawmakers convene for the 2026 Regular Session.

