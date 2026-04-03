Kentucky legislature, Beshear react to news of proposed Mitch McConnell statue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state lawmakers want to place a privately funded statue of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in the Capitol rotunda, but Gov. Andy Beshear has hinted that he will veto the legislation.

Under House Bill 757, if a statue of McConnell were to be privately funded and donated, it would be placed in the Capitol rotunda. There has been an empty space in the rotunda for a few years after a controversial statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States, was removed.

Republican leaders say McConnell is the right person to fill the vacancy.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said McConnell has elevated the status of Kentucky like no one else has before.

"There has been no one in our history that has been in the position of authority as Senator McConnell has," Stivers said. "I think for the last almost 40 years, he's been the most significant political figure in the state."

"You show me anybody from a political standpoint that has had the impact and influence on Kentucky, on the nation and the world – that has come from Kentucky – as much as Sen. McConnell has," Stivers added.

Not everyone is on board with the idea. Beshear hinted that he will veto the statue, saying McConnell could have used his power and influence to prevent the turmoil currently happening in the country.

"Mitch McConnell was that person who could've stepped forward after impeachment and prevented this new term where we have tariffs that are making things cost too much for our families, where we're in a war with Iran that hasn't been explained to our people or to Congress, where gas is spiking at such a significant level," said Beshear.

Beshear also said the General Assembly has previously told him that Kentucky only names things after people who have passed.

"The General Assembly said we don't name things after people that are still alive. And now they're passing the statue for someone who is still alive. I'd like the rules to apply across the board," Beshear said.

In a statement, McConnell expressed his gratitude for the proposal, saying he is "honored and humbled by this decision."

"I'm grateful to the General Assembly for the recognition," McConnell said.

McConnell was at Fort Knox on Thursday. When reporters asked him more about the statue, he said he will leave his comments to his statement.

