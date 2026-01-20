Kentucky lottery player wins $200,000 Powerball prize with Power Play multiplier

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky lottery player struck it big over the weekend, winning $200,000 from Saturday's Powerball drawing thanks to an optional add-on that quadrupled their prize.

Lottery officials detailed that the winning ticket was purchased at Estepp's Friendly Shell at 4107 Lexington Road in Paris, Kentucky. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, which normally wins $50,000, but the player had added Power Play for an extra $1.

With Saturday's Power Play multiplier set at 4 times, the prize jumped from $50,000 to $200,000, according to officials.

The Kentucky Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The prize must be claimed at lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville within 180 days.

No one won Saturday's estimated $209 million jackpot. The next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday at 11 p.m. EST, officials noted.