Kentucky Lottery president and CEO announces retirement after 22 years of service

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville announced that she is retiring after 22 years of service.

According to a release, Harville was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear in Sept. 2020.

The release states that over the last five years, she has increased sales by more than $1 billion.

“I want to thank Gov. Beshear for the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth in this role,” Harville said. “As a native Kentuckian, it has been my honor and privilege to serve as the face of the Kentucky Lottery and connect with fellow Kentuckians throughout the Commonwealth, including our multi-faceted stakeholder groups: players and supporters, retailers, Kentucky colleges and universities, legislators and other government officials, communities, and our ultimate beneficiaries who are counting on us – Kentucky college students and their families.”

Harville, according to the release, is the first woman and the second Kentucky native in over 30 years to serve in the role.

“Mary came to me back in the summer and said she was ready to retire, after a 22-year career with the Lottery and a 37-year career in total,” Gov. Beshear said. “With such a long and illustrious career, I understood Mary’s wishes to retire. I want to thank Mary for her leadership, especially how she made her top priority as President to fulfill the Lottery’s mission to fund educational opportunities for Kentucky students and their families in every region of the Commonwealth.”

The release lists the following awards Harville has received since taking the position:



Louisville Business First Most Enterprising Woman Award in 2021;

Selected by Louisville Business First as Most Admired CEO in 2022;

Kentucky Gazette's Notable Woman in Politics and Government honor in 2024.

In addition, the release notes that she serves as the Multi-State Lottery Association Chair of the Mega Millions Product Group and holds the international NASPL Powers Award for Leadership in the Lottery Industry.

Harville's retirement will take effect in February 2026.

According to the release, Gov. Beshear has appointed the Kentucky Lottery's current Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Maggie Garrison, a 14-year lottery leader, as the incoming president and CEO.