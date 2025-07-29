Kentucky man advocates for legislation that would allow statewide backyard chickens

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kenton County resident is pushing for legislation that would prevent cities and counties across Kentucky from banning backyard chickens.

Eric Bunzow, known as "the Elsmere Chicken Man," testified before the Interim Local Government Committee at the state Capitol on Tuesday, advocating for a bill that would allow residents to keep up to six chickens on residential properties throughout Kentucky.

According to the proposed bill, House Bill 806, local governments "may enact and enforce reasonable ordinance regulations" such as sanitation standards and setback requirements for coops, but they cannot enact rules that prohibit a person from keeping six or fewer backyard chickens on any residential property.

"It will stop a city or a county from changing zoning or any existing zoning that says no chickens," Bunzow told LEX 18.

Bunzow's journey began in his own community, where he had to convince local officials to allow backyard chickens.

"The very first city council meeting that I brought it up, there were two that were very hard nos when they voted. It was a 4-2 vote," Bunzow said.

The city of Elsmere eventually agreed to a pilot program, and after a successful trial period, passed an ordinance permitting residents to keep backyard chickens.

Bunzow currently has five chickens on his property and plans to expand his flock.

"I've got five right now on my property. I actually bought the woods behind my house, that I'm starting to clear out behind my property, to hopefully get eight more," Bunzow said.

Bunzow highlighted the benefits of keeping backyard chickens, including their calming presence and the superior quality of fresh eggs.

"They are the best eggs," Bunzow said.

He noted the significant difference between store-bought eggs and those from backyard chickens.

"Any store-bought egg, you're at 45 to 60 days old when you get them. My eggs - they don't last over a month in my house because I'm eating them," Bunzow said.

While Bunzow jokes that his homegrown eggs ultimately end up costing more than those from grocery stores, he believes having the option is valuable for Kentucky residents.

Despite having no previous experience with farm animals, Bunzow has become an unexpected advocate for chicken owning rights.

"I have no background in any kind of farm animal or chicken or anything, just cats and dogs growing up. And here I am now advocating for chickens for the state," Bunzow said.

