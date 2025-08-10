Kentucky man charged with murder after shooting victim dies from injuries

MONTEREY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man who was shot multiple times in Owen County has died from his injuries, and the suspect "has now been charged with murdering the victim" , according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says troopers and detectives responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday, near the Monterey community, where they found 26-year-old Jamar Douglas unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Douglas was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:11 a.m.

52-year-old Gary Bullion from Ghent, Kentucky, was arrested after the shooting and now faces multiple charges, the release states.

Bullion is currently lodged at the Carroll County Detention Center. His charges are listed on the detention center's website as: murder, first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.