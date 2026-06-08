Kentucky man dies after medical emergency causes crash on KY-7 in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 72-year-old man died Saturday night after a medical emergency led to a single-vehicle crash in the Colson community, Kenucky State Police reported.

Kentucky State Police responded to a crash detection alert near the intersection of KY-7 and KY-1410 at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers located a Lincoln MKZ that had traveled over an embankment.

The preliminary investigation, KSP reported, indicates a woman was driving on KY-7 North while transporting a passenger to the hospital for a medical emergency. During the trip, the passenger, Eugene Hall became unresponsive.

As a result, KSP reported, the woman veered off the roadway and over-corrected, crossing the center line before the vehicle overturned onto its driver's side in a nearby creek.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Letcher County Coroner's Office. The driver was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, KSP added.