Kentucky man dies in Tennessee boating accident

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man died in a boating accident yesterday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA said Billy Ray Martin, of Pikeville, died at Douglas Lake.

While he was fishing with one other man, named Brandon Martin, their boat collided with a second boat, according to TWRA.

The TWRA said Billy Ray died at the scene and Brandon was transported to UT Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Life jackets were definitely a factor in saving several lives in this accident," Jefferson County Boating Officer Chase Rich said in a Facebook post. "When someone is in the water without a life jacket on there is always a possibility of drowning but when you add other factors such as cold water/air and extra clothing to protect from the elements, it makes survivability that much harder. Also, impacting the water at any rate of speed can increase the possibility of being knocked unconscious. That’s why the use of life jackets is always important.”

The incident is still under investigation.