Kentucky man pleads guilty to assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riots

image (44).png
U.S. Department of Justice
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 02, 2023
(LEX 18) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

41-year-old Joseph Howe, of Larue County, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. to obstruction of an official proceeding as well as assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, Howe was seen with a plate carrier vest, goggles, and a respirator mask. He's accused of marching with a group to the Capitol building and telling a man who was recording that they would go in the building.

Howe entered under the scaffolding that covered the Capitol's northwest staircase and encountered rioters confronting officers, according to court documents.

The man grabbed a riot shield from an officer, and some mob members attacked the officer leaving him with a concussion.

Howe is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20th.

